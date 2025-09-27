My Food Story: Bulgur wheat makes for a healthy meal

Daliya is traditionally made for sick persons, new mothers, and during summer in Adivasi households. In summer, elders advise drinking it before long travels as it keeps thirst away and makes the body feel light. It is consumed by people of all ages.

Ingredients

Wheat daliya (cracked wheat)

Water

Method

Boil water in a pot as per requirement. Once it comes to a boil, add a small quantity of wheat daliya (since it thickens while cooking). Stir continuously to avoid lumps. Cook for about 30 minutes or until it becomes soft and flavourful. Serve warm.

Santra Paraste is a social worker and farmer from Madhya Pradesh