My Food Story: Celebrating the spirit of Sankranti with fresh green chickpea kachori

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

In the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, fresh green chickpea kachori is a famous seasonal snack, especially during Makar Sankranti in January. At that time, chickpeas are harvested in plenty and even shared in Vaan haldi-kumkum.

This is my mother’s recipe. She would make the most crispy and tasty kachoris every Sankranti season. Neighbours with farms often shared fresh chickpeas, and my mother turned them into a festive treat.

Today, I follow her same recipe, keeping alive both the taste and the memory.

Spicy and crispy fresh green Chickpea kachori

Ingredients

1/2 cup Flax seeds

1/4 cup Sesame seeds

One teaspoon red chilli powder (more or less as per choice)

One teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt (to taste)

Method

Dry roast the flax seeds on a slow flame until they begin to crackle, which takes about two minutes. In the same way, dry roast the sesame seeds, followed by the cumin seeds. Allow all the roasted ingredients to cool completely, then transfer them to a mixer-grinder jar. Add chilli powder and salt to taste, and grind everything into a slightly coarse powder, not too fine. Your simple and flavourful dry chutney is now ready to serve.