My Food Story: ‘Chammanthi’ is a ‘forever favourite’

Some recipes remain forever favourites and Chammanthi is definitely the one for me. My maternal grandmother hails from Kerala (Kollam district). Malayalis are so fond of the flavour of coconut that it becomes a part of their daily lives. I remember eating Chammanthi for the very first time during my visit to Kerala when my grandma prepared and served it with a dollop of ghee (clarified butter), along with steamed rice. That was the beginning of cherishing what has become a favourite dish.

Chammanthi

Ingredients

One full coconut

Small lemon-sized tamarind

One medium-sized onion (Sliced)

Half a teaspoon of cumin seeds

Salt

Turmeric

Chilli powder

Handful of curry leaves

For tempering

Oil

Mustard seeds

Dry red chilli

Curry leaves

Urad beans

A pinch of heeng (asafoetida) if required

Method

In a blender, chop and add coconut pieces. To this, add sliced onion, a handful of curry leaves, half a teaspoon of cumin seeds, and a small lemon sized tamarind. Now add salt and dry chilli powder as per taste. Blend all the above ingredients with a little water. Now, add oil and put mustard seeds, dry red chilli, urad beans, a few curry leaves and heeng if needed. Once they splutter, add them to the coconut chammanthi.

Priyanka Ghattu is a teacher from Telangana