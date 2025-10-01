My Food Story: Food for survival

This dish is easy to prepare. It provides the requisite amount of carbohydrates and protein needed by the body. A small amount is enough even for a large number of people. It can be cooked without a stove.

When I go to an area where food is scarce, I prepare and take this dish with me.

Millet Laddoo

Ingredients

Small grain flour (any one or more)

Dates

Peanuts

Almonds

Clarified butter (Ghee)

Brown sugar

Method

Small grains should be ground into powder. Nuts like peanuts and almonds should be lightly roasted and ground into powder. Mash the dates well, add ghee, mix all the flour and lentil powder and form into balls or any shape you want.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

K Ponalagendra Raja is a farmer from Tamil Nadu