My Food Story: Healthy and tasty

One day I was sitting and thinking about how I can make a recipe which is healthy, included green vegetables and makes a good combination with every dish you try.

Then, I made Palak muli paratha.

Palak muli paratha

Ingredients

For muli palak paratha — Muli (Radish), Palak (Spinach), green paste of garlic, green chillies, ginger and coriander, salt according to taste, Ajwain (1/2 tbsp), garam masala powder (1 tbsp), red chilli powder, butter or oil

For chutney — Coriander, muli, garlic, green chillies, lemon juice (1/2 tbsp), mustard oil (1 tbsp), black salt according to taste

Method

For the paratha, chop the muli and palak, and prepare a green paste of garlic, green chillies, ginger, and coriander. Mix these with salt, 1/2 tbsp ajwain, 1 tbsp garam masala powder, and red chilli powder, then knead everything into a smooth dough.

Heat a pan with a little butter or oil and roll out the dough into any shape you like. Cook the paratha on the pan until golden brown on both sides.

For the chutney, grind together coriander, muli, garlic, green chillies, 1/2 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp mustard oil, and black salt to taste until smooth. Serve the paratha hot with this chutney and enjoy.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Shalini Shrivastava is a housewife from Gujarat