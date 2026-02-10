Food

My Food Story: Horsegram and a taste of good health

A tasty and healthy dish, ‘shengole’ is usually prepared during winters
Shengole
Shengole(Photo: Swati Pradeep Jadhav)
Published on

My mother always made this recipe for us during winters. She used to make shengela in a big handi (pot). We also used to help her make it. After the dish was prepared, all of us used to eat it by adding lemon juice. It was (and is) a very tasty and healthy dish. I used to (and still) like it very much.

Kulid jilebi (shengole)

Main ingredient

Kulthi/Horsegram/Macrotyloma uniflorum

Ingredients

Garlic

Jeera (Cumin)

Lal mirch (Red chilli)

Oil

Salt

Water

Method

In kulid (horsegram) flour, add a paste made out of lal mirch (red chillies), garlic and jeera (cumin). Make a dough with water. Take a small portion and roll out.

In a handi add oil, jeera, rai (mustard) and hing (asoefaetida). Then add water and salt. When it boils, add the long dough roll. Once it cooks, add some dough in water and mix well. Cook well and serve hot with lemon juice.

Pulses are more than just ingredients in Indian kitchens. They are a source of protein, nutrition, and a deep connection to family traditions. On World Pulses Day, we celebrate not just the health benefits of these humble legumes, but the memories, stories, and love that people pour into pulse-based recipes passed down through generations.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest on winter dishes.

Swati Pradeep Jadhav is a housewife from Maharashtra

PULSES
My food story
World Pulses Day 2026
Horsegram

Related Stories

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in