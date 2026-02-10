My Food Story: Horsegram and a taste of good health

My mother always made this recipe for us during winters. She used to make shengela in a big handi (pot). We also used to help her make it. After the dish was prepared, all of us used to eat it by adding lemon juice. It was (and is) a very tasty and healthy dish. I used to (and still) like it very much.
Kulid jilebi (shengole)
Kulthi/Horsegram/Macrotyloma uniflorum
Garlic
Jeera (Cumin)
Lal mirch (Red chilli)
Oil
Salt
Water
In kulid (horsegram) flour, add a paste made out of lal mirch (red chillies), garlic and jeera (cumin). Make a dough with water. Take a small portion and roll out.
In a handi add oil, jeera, rai (mustard) and hing (asoefaetida). Then add water and salt. When it boils, add the long dough roll. Once it cooks, add some dough in water and mix well. Cook well and serve hot with lemon juice.
Pulses are more than just ingredients in Indian kitchens. They are a source of protein, nutrition, and a deep connection to family traditions. On World Pulses Day, we celebrate not just the health benefits of these humble legumes, but the memories, stories, and love that people pour into pulse-based recipes passed down through generations.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest on winter dishes.
Swati Pradeep Jadhav is a housewife from Maharashtra