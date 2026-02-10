My Food Story: Horsegram and a taste of good health

My mother always made this recipe for us during winters. She used to make shengela in a big handi (pot). We also used to help her make it. After the dish was prepared, all of us used to eat it by adding lemon juice. It was (and is) a very tasty and healthy dish. I used to (and still) like it very much.

Kulid jilebi (shengole)

Main ingredient

Kulthi/Horsegram/Macrotyloma uniflorum

Ingredients

Garlic

Jeera (Cumin)

Lal mirch (Red chilli)

Oil

Salt

Water

Method

In kulid (horsegram) flour, add a paste made out of lal mirch (red chillies), garlic and jeera (cumin). Make a dough with water. Take a small portion and roll out.

In a handi add oil, jeera, rai (mustard) and hing (asoefaetida). Then add water and salt. When it boils, add the long dough roll. Once it cooks, add some dough in water and mix well. Cook well and serve hot with lemon juice.