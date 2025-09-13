My Food Story: Jammu’s smoky Kimb ki Chat is a dish made from the heart

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

I remember Kimb vividly from my childhood days in Jammu, especially during those serene, sunny winter afternoons spent on our terrace. My nani (maternal grandmother) used to prepare it with so much love and care, it wasn’t just a dish; it was a whole experience. The warmth of the sun, the chatter of relatives, the smell of woodsmoke in the air, and the excitement of waiting for Kimb to be ready—it’s all etched in my memory like a beautiful painting.

What made Kimb truly special was the traditional technique used to infuse it with a smoky flavour, called dhuni. It involved placing a live burning coal between two pieces of Kimb and quickly sealing it to let the smoke work its magic. Watching that process as a kid fascinated me every single time as it felt like witnessing a secret ritual being passed down through generations. That puff of smoke rising from the Kimb, the sizzling sound, and the earthy aroma —it was pure magic.

Nani always believed in cooking with heart, and that made everything taste better. Even today, whenever I think of Kimb, I don’t just remember the taste. I remember warmth, love, and the joy of slow, soulful living. Those moments were simple, yet unforgettable.

Kimb ki chat

Ingredients

Kimb (Pomelo)

Coriander

Mint

Cumin

Green chillies

Walnuts

Sugar

Salt

Charcoal

Sesame seeds

Mustard oil

Method

Start by making a paste using walnuts, sesame seeds, cumin, mint leaves, green chillies, and coriander. Add a little sugar and salt to balance the flavours. Take a peeled kimb (pomelo), split it into two halves, and rub the prepared paste between them. Heat a small piece of coal until it is red hot, place it on one half of the kimb, and drizzle a little mustard oil over the coal to create smoke. Quickly cover with the other half to trap the smoky flavour. After a short while, remove the coal, cut the kimb into bite-sized pieces, and enjoy this smoky, tangy-spicy treat.

Aman Malhotra is a chef from Jammu