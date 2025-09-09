My Food Story: Main stem of the matter

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

My mother is Sindhi and got married in Hindu Brahmin family. She introduced lots of traditional Sindhi dishes in our home. I remember when once she prepared lotus stem sabji, nobody at home had ever tasted it before but everyone simply loved it. In fact, my Dadu (paternal grandfather) gave some money as a token of blessings to my mother when she prepared it for the first time. She always shares this experience with us. It is a seasonal vegetable available only for a few months of the year. We all love this dish. It has one of the fondest memory of my mother with us. Lotus stem is very nutritious and is full of potassium, antioxidants and Vitamin C. It is a low-calorie food

Lotus Stem Sabji (Kamal Kakdi Sabji)

Ingredients

Kamal Kakdi (Lotus Stem)

Onion

Cardamom

Tomato

Peas

Bayleaf

Jeera (Cumin)

Spices

Ginger garlic paste

Oil

Method

First wash the kamal kakdi well with warm water. Add oil in cooker, add jeera, bayleaf, cardamom and chopped onion, ginger garlic paste, green chilli and sauté till it is partially brown. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till the oil start separating. Add all powdered spices like turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder, black pepper and salt. Add kamal kakdi and some water. Close the lid and cook for 7-8 whistles till the lotus stems are soft. We can add boiled green peas too. Garnish with green coriander leaves.