My Food Story: Memories of Mother

My late mother used to make this recipe.

Chirer polau with Shosha

Ingredients

Chirwa (Flat rice)

Grated cucumber

Curry leaves

Mustard seeds

Chana and urad dal

Peanuts

Some oil, salt and lemon juice.

Method

Put two cups of chirwa in a strainer, wash with water and immediately take it out. Take one small cucumber after peeling. Grate it and squeeze out the water. In a nonstick pan, put one tablespoon of oil. Saute mustard seeds on low fire. Add one tablespoon each of urad and chana dal. When cooked, add peanuts and curry leaves. Add wet chirwa and cucumber together. Stir, so that everything is mixed together. Add salt and green chili (optional) and coriander leaves as per your choice. Squeeze lemon juice.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Swati Pathak is a retired professional from Delhi