My Food Story: Not just a taste, but an emotion

I am attached to this dish not only by taste but also emotion. That is because my Nani maa used to make it when I was just three years old. She used to preserve this dish for us so that whenever we visited her in the summers, she could serve it to us.

My Nani maa always used to say my mom should learn the recipe of the dish to carry forward the legacy. And my mother did learn to make it. Now, whenever my mother makes the Aloo Bukhara chutney, I remember and miss my Nani maa and her sweetness.

Plum Sauce (Chutney)

Ingredients

Plum

Tamarind

Jaggery

Panch phoron (fenugreek seeds, nigella seeds, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, fennel seeds)

Salt

Method

Cut the plum in slices. Roast panch phoron and red chillies and make a powder. Add a bit of salt and jaggery for sweetness. Mix everything well together. The Aloo Bukhara chutney is now ready to eat.

Debanjali Sarkar is a student from Maharashtra