My Food Story: Of ‘Gulab Jamun’ made from potatoes

This is my mother’s traditional authentic innovative recipe that she usually makes during special occasions like some festival or just to celebrate life. Gulab Jamun is usually made with maida, and chhana. But my mother thought of making gulab jamun a little healthier and more affordable and with a unique twist of taste.

Aloo Ke gulab Jamun

Ingredients

Potatoes – 4 (boiled and mashed)

Paneer – 1 cup (mashed)

Mawa (Khoya) – 1/2 cup

Cinnamon powder – 1 tablespoon

Cardamom powder – 1 tablespoon

Raisins (kishmish) – 1/2 cup

Almonds and cashew nuts – 5-6 (finely grated)

Clarified butter (Ghee) for frying

For sugar syrup

Sugar – 250 gm

Water

Saffron – A few strands

Method

Wash the potatoes, boil and mash them. Gently mix the potatoes, paneer and mawa together to make a smooth mixture. Add finely grated almonds and cashew nuts in it and mix it well. Make small balls and in the middle of each ball, place one raisin. Deep fry these balls.

To make the sugar syrup, take water and add sugar and bring to a boil. Sieve the syrup and add a few strands of saffron. Now, put all the aloo gulab jamun in this sugar syrup for at least 10 minutes. Serve.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Meenakshi Kapur is a New Delhi-based homemaker