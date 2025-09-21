My Food Story: Of jackfruit seeds and granny’s kitchen

In Kerala, the jackfruit season from March to June was the highlight of my childhood. Our home, surrounded by mango and jackfruit trees, came alive with my grandmother’s cooking. She could turn every part of the fruit into something special, but my favourite was always the jackfruit seeds.

She would peel, boil, and season them, sometimes turning them into snacks, other times into a quick, comforting curry that we ate with hot rice or kanji. The earthy taste of the seeds mixed with coconut, and her love, made every meal unforgettable. Even today, the smell of jackfruit takes me straight back to her kitchen, filled with warmth, laughter, and wood-fired flavours.

Jackfruit seed thoran with chilli flakes

Ingredients

Jack fruit seeds

Coconut oil

Garlic

Shallots

Chilli flakes

Salt

Curry leaves

Grated coconut

Method

Clean the jackfruit seeds and cut them into small pieces. In a clay pot, cook the seeds with a little water and salt until soft. In another pot, heat oil and sauté garlic, shallots, and curry leaves, then add chilli flakes and grated coconut. Mix in the cooked jackfruit seeds and cook for a few minutes until dry. Finally, prepare a tadka (seasoning) with mustard seeds, shallots, dry chilli, and curry leaves, and pour it over the dish before serving.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Beena Rose is an entrepreneur from Kerala