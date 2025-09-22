My Food Story: Of sweet, zero wastage lessons from granny

Whenever watermelon was brought to our house, my grandmother would make delicious recipes with discarded watermelon rind and her love. I learned zero wastage of watermelon from her. The first time I made this sweet from watermelon rind was during a cooking competition. I won the competition.

Sundori kalakand

Ingredients

Watermelon rind

Chhana (Cheese)

Blue pea flower

Sugar

Ghee (Clarified butter)

Condensed milk

Strawberry cream

Method

Take watermelon rind soaked with blue pea flower water. In a pan, add one teaspoon of ghee and grated watermelon rind. Fry for five minutes. Then, add the chhana and condensed milk. Add sugar and stir well. Pour in a plate and add strawberry cream on top of the batter and keep for two hours.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Farhin Ara is an epidemiologist from West Bengal