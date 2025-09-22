My Food Story: Of sweet, zero wastage lessons from granny

Whenever watermelon was brought to our house, my grandmother would make delicious recipes with discarded watermelon rind and her love. I learned zero wastage of watermelon from her. The first time I made this sweet from watermelon rind was during a cooking competition. I won the competition.
Sundori kalakand
Watermelon rind
Chhana (Cheese)
Blue pea flower
Sugar
Ghee (Clarified butter)
Condensed milk
Strawberry cream
Take watermelon rind soaked with blue pea flower water. In a pan, add one teaspoon of ghee and grated watermelon rind. Fry for five minutes. Then, add the chhana and condensed milk. Add sugar and stir well. Pour in a plate and add strawberry cream on top of the batter and keep for two hours.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.
Farhin Ara is an epidemiologist from West Bengal