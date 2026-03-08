My Food Story: Of the warmth of family and the rhythm of seasons

Black carrot halwa is not just a winter dessert in our home—it is a season itself. My fondest memory is of cold January mornings, when the kitchen would slowly fill with the earthy, sweet aroma of grated kali gajar simmering in milk. My mother would make it once every winter, saying, “This comes only once a year, so it must be special.” The deep purple carrots would stain her hands, and I would sit beside her, stealing warm spoonfuls straight from the pan. It was made on days when the sun felt gentle, when grandparents visited, or when something needed celebrating—no occasion, just togetherness. Unlike the regular orange carrot halwa, this one felt rare, almost magical, because it depended on the season and the local harvest. Even today, it is made only in peak winter, when black carrots appear in the markets. Each batch carries the warmth of family, the rhythm of seasons, and a quiet reminder that some flavours are meant to be waited for.

Black carrot kanji is the taste of winter sunshine in a glass. My fondest memory is of rows of glass jars lined on the terrace, filled with dark purple water, floating carrot sticks, and mustard seeds. Every morning, my grandmother would gently shake the jars and say, “Let the sun do its magic.”

We made Kanji only once a year, when kali gajar arrived in the markets. It marked the true beginning of winter. After a few days of fermenting under the sun, the drink turned tangy, fizzy, and deeply coloured. On chilly afternoons, a small steel tumbler of Kanji was poured for everyone—sharp, refreshing, and warming all at once.

It wasn’t just a drink; it was a ritual. The process taught patience, trust in nature, and the beauty of slow food. Even today, Kanji is prepared only in peak winter, when sunlight and seasonal carrots work together. Every sip carries memories of rooftops, sunshine, and a time when food followed the rhythm of nature.

Black Carrot Halwa & Kanji

Ingredients

For black carrot halwa: Black carrots (washed, peeled, and grated), full-fat milk, ghee (clarified butter), sugar or jaggery, cardamom powder, chopped cashews, slivered almonds and raisins.

For black carrot Kanji: Black carrots (peeled and cut into thick sticks), water, coarsely ground mustard seeds (Rai), red chilli powder, salt (preferably rock salt), asafoetida (Hing).

Method

For the halwa, grate the black carrots and heat ghee in a heavy pan. Add the carrots and sauté until the raw smell disappears. Pour in full-fat milk and cook slowly, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens. Add sugar or jaggery and cardamom powder, and cook until the halwa becomes glossy. Mix in chopped cashews, slivered.

For the Kanji, cut black carrots into thick sticks and keep aside. In a bowl, mix water with coarsely ground mustard seeds, red chilli powder, salt (preferably rock salt), and a pinch of asafoetida. Add the carrot sticks to this mixture and transfer it to a glass jar. Keep the jar in sunlight for 3-4 days to ferment. Once the Kanji turns tangy and fizzy, chill and serve as a refreshing winter drink.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Lineysha Jain is a student from Delhi