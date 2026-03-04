My Food Story: On World Obesity Day, a recipe that reflects traditional wisdom

This sugar-free, dry fruit laddu holds a special place in my home. I remember watching my mother make it during winters and festivals as a healthy alternative to sugary sweets. We prepare it in winter, during festivals, or when someone needs extra nutrition, like during exams or recovery. Made with dates instead of sugar, it is wholesome and suitable for persons of all ages. This recipe reflects traditional wisdom, using natural ingredients, and each laddu is full of energy, warmth, and emotional comfort.

Sugar-free dry fruit laddu

Ingredients

Dates, jaggery, almonds, cashew nuts, walnuts, pistachios, raisins, makhana, cardamom powder, flax seeds or sesame seeds (optional)

Method

Dry-roast 1/4 cup almonds, 1/4 cup cashews, 1/4 cup walnuts, 1/4 cup pistachios, 2 tablespoons raisins, 1/2 cup makhana, and a tablespoon of flax seeds or sesame seeds lightly. Let them cool and grind into a coarse powder. Grind a cup of seedless dates into a soft paste and mix it with the dry fruit powder. Add 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder and 1/2 cup melted grated jaggery. Mix everything well and shape the mixture into small laddus.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Renu Gupta is a homemaker & food influencer, Rajasthan