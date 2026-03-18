My Food Story: Recipes carry stories, connections, and sometimes even quiet healing

This story began quietly during my daily journey to school. Ten of us teachers travelled together in a pooled vehicle, sharing small conversations between busy schedules. One December day, a colleague mentioned she was going home for a short break and casually asked if anyone wanted her to bring something local. She mentioned Bhanjeeri, a traditional seed from her village.

Without thinking much, I asked her to bring some for me. When she returned, she handed me two small packets—one filled with tiny white seeds and the other grey. Smiling, she said, “Yeh hamare gaon ka hai.” I brought them home and kept them in my kitchen without realising how special they were.

A few days later, while cooking for my daughters, my eyes fell on those packets again. Curious, I roasted the Bhanjeera seeds gently on my roti tava. As they warmed, a nutty, earthy aroma filled the kitchen. I ground them into powder and mixed them with chopped coriander, onions, roasted garlic, grated carrot, and cauliflower. I added corn flour, ragi, and bajra—simple grains that add strength and nourishment.

I shaped the mixture into rolls and air-fried them until they turned golden and crisp. Served with fresh amla chutney, the taste was wonderful—unique and comforting.

Later, when I read more about Bhanjeera, I discovered that these Perilla seeds are known for helping with inflammation, brain health, and joint problems. Around the same time, I had just been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. That moment made me realise how sometimes healing reaches us in unexpected ways—through people, food, and small acts of sharing.

Today, these Bhanjeera Crispy Rolls are more than a recipe for me. They remind me that food carries stories, connections, and sometimes even quiet healing.

Bhanjeera crispy rolls with Amla dip

Ingredients

Perilla seeds (Bhanjeera) – roasted and ground, Fresh green coriander – finely chopped, Onion – chopped, Green chilli – chopped, Roasted garlic cloves – crushed, Grated carrot, Grated cauliflower, Corn flour – 4 spoons, Makki ka atta – 4 spoons, Ragi flour – 2 spoons, Bajra flour – 1 spoon, Salt, Red chilli flakes, Garam masala, Curd – 2 spoons.

For Amla Dip: Boiled amla (4-5, seeds removed), roasted garlic, coriander leaves, mint leaves, jaggery – 1/2 spoon, Salt to taste, Green chilli.

Method

Roast the perilla seeds gently on a tava until a nutty aroma appears, then cool and grind them into powder. In a bowl, mix the Bhanjeera powder with chopped coriander, onion, crushed roasted garlic, grated carrot, and cauliflower. Add corn flour, ragi flour, and bajra flour along with salt, red chilli flakes, and garam masala. Add curd and knead into a soft dough using minimal water. Shape the mixture into rolls and air-fry them until golden and crisp.

For the amla dip, grind boiled amla, roasted garlic, coriander leaves, mint leaves, jaggery, salt, and green chilli in a mixer to make a smooth chutney. Serve the hot Bhanjeera crispy rolls with the fresh amla dip.