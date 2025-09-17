My Food Story: Samosas and Kachoris with a difference

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

It was a part of our research work. We integrated this samosa and kachori with the mangrove associate floral species and promoted them in various college and institute fetes/food exhibitions

Salicornia and Suaeda snacks

Ingredients

Salicornia

Suaeda

Flour

Salt

Chatmasala

Method

The samosa was prepared by mixing different ratios of Salicornia sp. leaves with potato, while kachori was made by mixing Salicornia sp. leaves with sattu. The mixtures were ground into smooth fillings and then used to prepare the respective snacks. Nutritional analysis was carried out for both products by changing the mixing ratio from 1:1 to 7:3 (Salicornia: potato or Salicornia: sattu) to study the variation in proximate composition and mineral content.

Sufia Zaman is a professor from West Bengal