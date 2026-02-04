My Food Story: Sweet and strong treat for new mothers

My earliest memory of Aliv laddoo goes to my childhood when these laddoos were made for new mothers in the family. We children would also get to taste these tasty laddoos for breakfast.

Garden Cress Seeds or Aliv is available mostly in the winter season. It is grown largely in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. These seeds strengthen the body as they are a rich source of calcium, folic acid, vitamins A and C, and amino acids. They are used to treat digestive issues, regulate menstruation and improve breast milk for new mothers.

Aliv (Garden Cress Seeds) Laddoo

Ingredients

Garden cress seeds: 100 gms

Coconut water: 1 cup

Grated coconut: 1 cup

Grated jaggery: 1.5 cups

Cardamom and nutmeg powder: a pinch each

Method

Soak the Aliv seeds in coconut water for 3-4 hours. Once the seeds swell up, add grated coconut, jaggery and cardamom-nutmeg powder. Mix all ingredients and heat them in a pan till the jaggery melts and mixes well with other ingredients. While the mixture is lukewarm hot, start rolling the laddoos. Once the laddoos are rolled, garnish with dry grated coconut and dry fruit powder of your choice. Enjoy with a spoonful of ghee.