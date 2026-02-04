My Food Story: Sweet scents from the snowy Vale

My fondest memory of Kashmiri saffron kehwa takes me back to my winters at home. Whenever it snowed or the days grew really cold, my mother would make this golden, fragrant tea. The aroma of saffron and spices would fill the entire house as she gently steeped it. She’d serve it in small cups with slivered almonds on top, and we’d all sit together — siblings, cousins, and I — sipping slowly, feeling the warmth spread through our hands and body while listening to family stories. I still yearn for this kehwa every winter, especially on chilly evenings or during family gatherings. It’s our way of staying warm and close in the cold season.

The saffron from Jammu & Kashmir’s autumn fields remind me of nature’s gifts and the care of farmers. This simple drink connects me deeply to my family traditions and the beauty of our land.

The saffron (Kesar) of Jammu & Kashmir is world-renowned for its premium quality, grown seasonally in the autumn fields of Pampore (Kashmir Valley) through traditional, hand-harvesting methods that preserve local biodiversity and fragile Himalayan ecosystems. Its cultivation depends on seasonal autumn blooms, clean water, and healthy soil, supporting local biodiversity and small farmers. It reflects a deep connection between food, nature, and traditional knowledge. Culturally, saffron holds a special place in Kashmiri tradition and hospitality. It is an essential part of kehwa, offered to guests as a symbol of warmth, respect, and celebration during winters and festivals.

The key ingredient is treasured for its medicinal, cultural, and environmental significance. Medicinally, it acts as a natural antidepressant, improves mood, reduces anxiety, aids digestion, and warms the body – making it ideal for winter. It is rich in antioxidants and traditionally used in Kashmiri homes to fight cold and boost immunity.

Traditional Kashmiri Saffron Kehwa

Ingredients

Kashmiri green tea leaves (or plain green tea leaves): 1/2 teaspoon

Green cardamoms: 4-5, lightly crushed

Cinnamon stick: 1-inch

Cloves (optional): 2-3

Saffron: 10-12 strands

Honey or sugar (optional, to taste): 1-2 tsp

Almonds, finely chopped (for garnish): 4-5

A few dried rose petals (optional, for extra aroma)

Method

Take 2 cups of water in a saucepan. Add 4-5 lightly crushed green cardamoms, 1-inch cinnamon stick, 2-3 cloves (optional), and 8-10 saffron strands. Bring it to a boil and let it simmer for 3-4 minutes so the water absorbs the aroma and turns slightly golden. Add green tea leaves. Turn off the heat immediately and let it steep for 2-3 minutes. Strain the tea into cups or a teapot to remove the spices and tea leaves. Add honey or sugar to taste (optional) and stir gently. Garnish with a few extra saffron strands and slivered/chopped almonds. Serve hot and enjoy the warmth.