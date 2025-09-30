My Food Story: This dish makes a Southern ‘sadhya’ complete

Aviyal is a traditional dish without which a South Indian sadhya is incomplete. As the dish is a mixture of ‘n’ number of vegetables, its nutritional value is high.

Aviyal

Ingredients

Vegetables

Brinjal

Drumstick

Yam

Potato

Snake gourd

Cucumber

White pumpkin

Cluster beans

Carrot

Mango or Tamarind

Curry leaves

Coconut oil

Masala

Grated coconut

Green chilli

Shallots

Cumin seeds

Turmeric powder

Method

Wash and cut all the vegetables mentioned above in long strips of about one inch size. Cook by sprinkling some water and salt at low flame and covering with a lid. Add coarsely ground masala, which is a mixture of coconut, green chilli, turmeric powder, shallots and cumin seeds. Mix gently and cook till the masala sets with the vegetables. Finally, season the aviyal with some coconut oil and curry leaves that gives you a tempting flavour.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Salin K is a homemaker from Tamil Nadu