My Food Story: This dish makes a Southern ‘sadhya’ complete

Aviyal is a traditional dish without which a South Indian sadhya is incomplete. As the dish is a mixture of ‘n’ number of vegetables, its nutritional value is high.
Aviyal
Vegetables
Brinjal
Drumstick
Yam
Potato
Snake gourd
Cucumber
White pumpkin
Cluster beans
Carrot
Mango or Tamarind
Curry leaves
Coconut oil
Masala
Grated coconut
Green chilli
Shallots
Cumin seeds
Turmeric powder
Wash and cut all the vegetables mentioned above in long strips of about one inch size. Cook by sprinkling some water and salt at low flame and covering with a lid. Add coarsely ground masala, which is a mixture of coconut, green chilli, turmeric powder, shallots and cumin seeds. Mix gently and cook till the masala sets with the vegetables. Finally, season the aviyal with some coconut oil and curry leaves that gives you a tempting flavour.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.
Salin K is a homemaker from Tamil Nadu