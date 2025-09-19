My Food Story: ‘Thuthuvalai’ soup is a warm, healing drink from Tamil Nadu

My first memory of Thuthuvalai soup is waking up on cold winter mornings to its strong, peppery smell filling our home. In our village in Tamil Nadu, the thorny Thuthuvalai plant (Solanum trilobatum) grew by our backyard fence. My grandmother would pick the tender leaves early in the morning, saying it was our family’s natural medicine for coughs, colds, and fever.

My mother cooked the leaves with garlic, cumin, and pepper in a clay pot. The hot, fragrant soup warmed us during the rainy and winter months.

Even now, I make this soup whenever the weather changes, buying the leaves from local farmers. Every sip takes me back to my childhood, warm, healing, and full of love.

Thuthuvalai Soup

Ingredients

Thuthuvalai leaves – 1 cup (washed, thorn edges trimmed)

Garlic – 4 cloves

Shallots – 5 (optional)

Black peppercorns – 1 tsp

Cumin seeds – 1/2 tsp

Coconut oil – 1 tsp

Water – 2 cups

Salt (to taste)

Method

Wash the Thuthuvalai leaves well and trim off the thorny edges. Lightly crush garlic, peppercorns, and cumin seeds. Heat a little coconut oil in a pan and sauté the garlic, shallots, cumin, and pepper until they release a nice aroma. Add the Thuthuvalai leaves, stir for a few minutes, then pour in water and let it simmer for 10-12 minutes. Finally, add salt to taste, strain if you like, and serve hot as a warm, healing drink.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Rajan R is an Assistant Professor from Tamil Nadu