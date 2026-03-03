My Food Story: Turning a simple seasonal green into something irresistible

Lehsuni Methi is more than just a dish. It is a memory steeped in warmth and tradition. My first fond memory of it goes back to winter afternoons at home, when the fragrance of garlic sizzling in ghee would drift through the kitchen, mingling with the earthy aroma of fresh methi or fenugreek leaves. It was always my mother’s way of turning a simple seasonal green into something comforting and irresistible.

We usually make this recipe during the colder months, when methi is at its freshest and garlic feels like nature’s shield against the chill. It’s a dish that brings family together around the table, paired with hot rotis or even tucked into parathas. For me, lehsuni methi is not just food—it is nostalgia, a reminder of cozy winters, shared laughter, and the joy of turning humble ingredients into soulful flavours.



Lehsuni methi

Ingredients

Fresh fenugreek (methi) leaves – 2 cups, finely chopped

Garlic cloves – 6 to 8, crushed or finely chopped

Ghee or oil – 2 tbsp

Green chilli – 1 (optional, for heat)

Cumin seeds – 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder – 1/4 tsp

Salt – to taste

A pinch of asafoetida (hing) – optional, for aroma

Method

Heat oil and sauté sliced garlic until golden, add 2 cups methi leaves, stir-fry until wilted, and set aside. Dry roast peanuts, sesame seeds, and besan (gram flour), then blend with water into a smooth paste. Heat 2 tbsp of oil, sauté 2-3 chopped garlic, red chillies, onion, and ginger. Then add tomatoes, salt, 1/4 tsp turmeric, chilli powder, garam masala, and coriander powder, cooking until thick. Stir in the nutty paste, add hot water to adjust consistency, and mix in the sautéed methi. Finish by adding cream, drizzling desi ghee, and sprinkling asafoetida and Kashmiri chilli powder for aroma.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Vandana Gupta is a home baker from Haryana