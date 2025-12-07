Overfishing in Mediterranean and Black seas hits decade-low but overall sustainability remains concern: Report

Overfishing in the Mediterranean and Black seas has dropped to its lowest level in a decade, with several key stocks showing clear signs of recovery, a new report has shown.

A stock generally is considered overfished when it is exploited beyond an explicit limit set to ensure safe reproduction.

The report, State of Mediterranean and Black Sea Fisheries 2025 was released on November 11, 2025, by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean.

It assessed 120 stocks from 2013 to 2023 across the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

The analysis, produced with contributions from more than 700 regional experts, demonstrated that strong cooperation and evidence-based management are paying off. Fishing pressure has been cut by half over the past 10 years, and key stocks are recovering.

According to the assessment, the overall exploitation ratio in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea has continued to decline, dropping from 88 per cent in 2013 to 52 per cent in 2023, the lowest level in the time series.

Over the same period, fishing mortality has fallen by 50 per cent. Biomass has rebounded by 25 per cent.

Fish biomass means the total weight (mass) of fish in a specific area or ecosystem, measured in units like kilograms per hectare (kg/ha). It is used to gauge ecosystem health, fishery stock status, and carrying capacity for sustainable management.

Progress is visible in several key commercial species. Red mullet and giant red shrimp show clear reductions in fishing mortality. Species under specific management plans show a larger than average recovery — common sole in the Adriatic Sea has seen a 42 per cent drop in fishing mortality and a 64 per cent rise in biomass since 2019; turbot in the Black Sea has shown an 86 per cent reduction in fishing mortality and a 310 per cent increase in biomass since 2013.

However, sardine stocks have been subjected to sustained overexploitation over time and still show signs of biomass depletion. European hake, with high variability across sub-regions, shows modest signs of biomass recovery despite a 38 per cent decrease in fishing mortality since 2015.

The combined trends in fishing mortality and biomass indicate a consolidated trend towards sustainable exploitation and importantly biomass recovery.

Marine and brackish aquaculture now accounts for more than 45 per cent of aquatic food production, reaching 940,000 tonnes in 2023. Together, fisheries and aquaculture and their value chain produced 2.06 million tonnes of aquatic foods, generated $21.5 billion and supported 1.17 million jobs.

Aquaculture fastest-expanding source of aquatic food

The report also provided a first-of-its kind detailed overview of aquaculture in the region. The fast-expanding sector now accounts for more than 45 per cent of the region’s aquatic food production, it showed.

Aquaculture production in Mediterranean and Black Sea countries reached 2.97 million tonnes in 2023, generating $9.3 billion. Freshwater aquaculture continues to dominate, accounting for 58 per cent of total production. This is mainly due to tilapia and mullet farming in Egypt.

Marine aquaculture production expanded to 36 per cent, while brackish water aquaculture contributed the remaining six per cent.

Marine and brackish water aquaculture in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea reached 94,0000 tonnes in 2023, worth approximately $5.2 billion.

Production remains highly concentrated, with nine countries accounting for over 95 per cent of the total. Turkiye leads in terms of production with 43 per cent (400,000 tonnes), followed by Egypt (16 per cent, 147,000 tonnes) and Greece (15 per cent, 139,000 tonnes). Italy is the largest mollusc producer, while Spain, Croatia, Malta and Tunisia contribute significant volumes through cage-based finfish and Atlantic bluefin tuna production.

Yet, significant challenges persist.

Fisheries and aquaculture in the region face significant challenges. Aquaculture attracts greater interest among younger generations, but faces considerable challenges linked to climate change, impacts of pathogens, non-indigenous species, and complex and heterogeneous legal frameworks that limit investments and potential growth.

Overall, aquatic food production in the region will need to increase between 14 per cent and 29 per cent by 2050 to meet the demands of population growth and ensure that all countries reach at least current global average per capita consumption.