‘Panang Kilangu Aval Idichathu’ reflects the food traditions of southern Tamil Nadu

Whenever my family travelled, my mother packed simple homemade foods that stayed fresh and kept us full for long hours. One such favourite was Aval mixed with local ingredients that were always available in our village. Inspired by those memories, I created Panang Kilangu Aval Idichathu.
It is made with Mappillai Samba aval, panang kilangu (sprouted tuber of the palmyra) powder, roasted coconut, peanuts, and palm jaggery. During travel, we simply add a spoon of ghee and freshly sliced Nendran banana before eating. It is light to carry, nutritious, and stays fresh for days. Every ingredient comes from our land and reflects the food traditions of southern Tamil Nadu. This recipe reminds me that the best travel food is simple, wholesome, and made with love.
Mappillai Samba Aval (coarsely crushed): 2 cups
Panang Kilangu (Palmyra sprout) powder: ½ cup
Palm jaggery (grated): ¾ cup (or to taste)
Roasted coconut (grated): ½ cup
Roasted peanuts (coarsely crushed): ½ cup
Dry ginger powder: 1/2 tsp
Ghee: 2 tsp (to serve)
Fresh Nendran banana: 1, chopped (to serve)
Coarsely crush the Mappillai Samba Aval. Mix it with panang kilangu powder, grated palm jaggery, roasted grated coconut, roasted crushed peanuts, and dry ginger powder. Blend lightly until all the ingredients are evenly combined while keeping a coarse texture. Store the mixture in an airtight container for travel. To serve, add a spoon of ghee, mix well, and enjoy with freshly sliced Nendran banana.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
J Fathima Sheeba is a village administrative officer from Tamil Nadu