‘Panang Kilangu Aval Idichathu’ reflects the food traditions of southern Tamil Nadu

Whenever my family travelled, my mother packed simple homemade foods that stayed fresh and kept us full for long hours. One such favourite was Aval mixed with local ingredients that were always available in our village. Inspired by those memories, I created Panang Kilangu Aval Idichathu.

It is made with Mappillai Samba aval, panang kilangu (sprouted tuber of the palmyra) powder, roasted coconut, peanuts, and palm jaggery. During travel, we simply add a spoon of ghee and freshly sliced Nendran banana before eating. It is light to carry, nutritious, and stays fresh for days. Every ingredient comes from our land and reflects the food traditions of southern Tamil Nadu. This recipe reminds me that the best travel food is simple, wholesome, and made with love.