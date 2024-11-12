Parasitic infections from pork consumption in northeast India: A growing concern for public health
Pork holds a significant place in the dietary & cultural practices of tribal communities in northeast India. For centuries, it has been a staple source of affordable and accessible protein.
Despite the advantages of pork consumption, zoonotic diseases transmitted from pigs to humans remain a concern. Foodborne trematodes like Paragonimus westermani, Fasciola gigantica and Fasciolopsis buski, for instance, are common in northeast India.
Trichinella spiralis, identified globally and recently in Romania, is of particular concern. Along with Taenia solium, which causes cysticercosis, these parasites pose public health risks through undercooked pork.
Further, Artyfechinostomum sufrartyfex, Opisthorchis noverca, Artyfechinostomum malayanum, Fasciolopsis buski and Gastrodiscoides hominis are also transmitted through undercooked pork.
These infections can result in a range of health issues, from gastrointestinal to neurological. Human infections from Ascaris lumbricoides and Trichuris trichiura further highlighted food safety concerns.
Traditional pig farming methods in these regions often exacerbate zoonotic disease transmission. Globally, foodborne zoonoses affect 10 per cent of the population annually. Pork-related parasites, including Toxoplasma gondii, Sarcocystis suihominis, Taenia solium, Taenia asiatica and Toxocara canis, remain significant risks.
Emerging threat: African Swine Fever
In addition to helminthic diseases, the piggery sector in northeast India faces the threat of emerging zoonotic diseases. The recent outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), a highly contagious viral disease, has led to significant mortality rates in pigs.
The arrival of the diseases created a nutritional crisis in northeast India. The decline in local pig farming has reduced the availability of affordable pork, pushing communities towards alternative protein sources that may not be as accessible or culturally acceptable. This shift can lead to nutritional deficiencies, particularly protein intake, which adversely affects the health of the population.
Economically, the impact of ASF has been catastrophic for local pig farmers. The loss of pigs has resulted in the loss of income and food security for many families. Disruption in the piggery sector has also affected related industries, including feed suppliers and local markets, resulting in compounding economic distress.
The emergence of the disease underscored the vulnerability of the piggery sector to new and potentially more virulent zoonotic pathogens.
Path to nutritional security
To address these challenges, there is an urgent need to develop a comprehensive nutritional security framework for tribal communities in northeast India.
Strengthening veterinary and public health infrastructure is crucial, involving investment in veterinary services and public health to monitor, prevent and control zoonotic diseases. These include regular health checks for pigs, vaccination programmes and improved sanitation and biosecurity measures for pig farming and slaughtering practices.
Promoting alternative protein sources, such as poultry, fish and plant-based proteins, is essential considering the decline in local pig farming.
Initiatives to educate communities about these alternatives and their nutritional benefits can aid this transition. Supporting sustainable pig farming by providing farmers with training in best practices, access to quality feed and veterinary care as well as financial support to rebuild their herds is vital.
Ongoing research and surveillance are necessary to identify and mitigate emerging zoonotic threats, with collaboration among veterinary, medical and research institutions to facilitate early detection and response to outbreaks.
Finally, community education and engagement are crucial to raise awareness about the risks of zoonotic diseases and the importance of biosecurity measures, promoting safe practices in pig farming and pork consumption.
Ensuring the nutritional security of tribal communities while safeguarding them from health threats requires a well-coordinated effort involving government agencies, healthcare providers, researchers and the communities themselves.
By addressing health risks and promoting sustainable practices, it is possible to preserve the cultural significance of pork while protecting public health in northeast India.
Jonmani Kalita is with Aaranyak — Threatened Species Recovery Programme, Guwahati, Assam. Lalit Mohan Goswami is associated with Nowgong College (Autonomous), Assam. Manisha Choudhury works with the department of food science and nutrition, College of Community Science, Assam Agricultural University.
