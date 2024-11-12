Parasitic infections from pork consumption in northeast India: A growing concern for public health

Trichinella spiralis, identified globally and recently in Romania, is of particular concern. Along with Taenia solium, which causes cysticercosis, these parasites pose public health risks through undercooked pork.

Further, Artyfechinostomum sufrartyfex, Opisthorchis noverca, Artyfechinostomum malayanum, Fasciolopsis buski and Gastrodiscoides hominis are also transmitted through undercooked pork.

These infections can result in a range of health issues, from gastrointestinal to neurological. Human infections from Ascaris lumbricoides and Trichuris trichiura further highlighted food safety concerns.

Traditional pig farming methods in these regions often exacerbate zoonotic disease transmission. Globally, foodborne zoonoses affect 10 per cent of the population annually. Pork-related parasites, including Toxoplasma gondii, Sarcocystis suihominis, Taenia solium, Taenia asiatica and Toxocara canis, remain significant risks.

Emerging threat: African Swine Fever

In addition to helminthic diseases, the piggery sector in northeast India faces the threat of emerging zoonotic diseases. The recent outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), a highly contagious viral disease, has led to significant mortality rates in pigs.

The arrival of the diseases created a nutritional crisis in northeast India. The decline in local pig farming has reduced the availability of affordable pork, pushing communities towards alternative protein sources that may not be as accessible or culturally acceptable. This shift can lead to nutritional deficiencies, particularly protein intake, which adversely affects the health of the population.