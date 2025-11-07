Plant-heavy diet proposed by EAT-Lancet Commission may deepen nutrition deficiency: Report

The EAT-Lancet Commission report released in early October had found that a global shift towards “healthier” diets could cut non-CO2 greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane, from agriculture by 15 per cent by 2050. The healthy diet concept was first introduced in the 2019 report from the EAT-Lancet Commission and the subsequent findings build on the same report.

But the new IFPRI analysis once again brings to the forefront critical concerns about the unintended consequences of broad-scale dietary shifts on lower- or middle-income countries and vulnerable populations.

The new study found that even if caloric needs were met, transitioning to a 2025 EAT–Lancet Commission diet might not ensure micronutrient adequacy. While improvements could be seen in nutrient availability for folate, iron and zinc, there could be a possible decline in vitamin A nutrient availability driven by lower intake of animal-source foods and roots and tubers, the findings showed.

In addition, the paper also said that while in 2020 the share of income spent on food was 42 per cent in lower-income countries, compared with 21 per cent in higher-income countries, by 2050, this share reduced to 25 per cent and 9 per cent in lower-income and higher-income countries, respectively.

This gap was slightly narrowed but the share of income spent on food remained relatively high in lower-income regions. So, populations in these countries will continue to have less flexibility in their household budgets to shift their existing food basket towards the 2025 EAT–Lancet Commission-recommended diet.

“These disparities suggest the need for structural policy responses, such as investments in public food provisioning, especially for fruits and vegetables and legumes, nuts and seeds in lower-income countries, which could help ease the pressure on household food budgets under the SSP2+DIET scenario (sustainable diet as suggested by EAT Lancet report),” said the study.