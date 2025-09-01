Pod to plate

For a plant that is so well known across the country, it is surprisingly difficult to find lotus in the urban settings of Delhi. My search was specifically for lotus seed pods, more commonly known in northern India as kamal gatta. Once I was able to get my hands on them, though, the delicious seeds were consumed so quickly that I almost missed out on trying a recipe and taking a photograph.

The seeds of lotus (Nelumbo nucifera) are often confused with fox nuts or makhana, which are actually seeds of the prickly water lily (Euryale ferox). While both grow in wetlands, lotus is hardier and can grow in a range of environmental and climatic conditions. In India, the prickly water lily is generally restricted to wetlands of Bihar. Also, lotus seeds can be consumed fresh or dried for later use, while fox nuts need to be roasted and popped.

When fresh, lotus seeds resemble peas and can be easily added to salads (see recipes). Dry seeds, which are used to make a halwa or pudding, vary in colour depending on when the pod is harvested. If the pod is still green but has developed all its seeds, they are white. If the pod is harvested after it is ripe or nearly ripe, the seeds are brown or black. Either way, it is better to remove the embryo, which is extremely bitter, from the seeds.

Seed coat and embryo aside, all parts of the lotus are edible. The stems, for instance, are sold in markets as a vegetable. They are a common ingredient in Kashmiri cuisine. The tender petals of the flowers are a delicacy and are often used to prepare fritters. The complete use of the plant also resonates with its cultural significance—Nelumbo nucifera was adopted as India’s national flower on January 26, 1950, and features prominently in the country’s religious and mythological works.

Use of lotus is also common in the wider Asian continent, where different parts of the plant have been consumed for more than 7,000 years. In China, for example, a lotus seed paste is used specifically to prepare desserts such as the moon cake, a round pastry. Another popular snack during the Chinese New Year is crystallised lotus seeds, dried and cooked in syrup.

There is also evidence of the seeds’ nutritional value. A paper published in the Journal of Functional Foods…