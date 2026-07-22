‘Rabdi’ is an earthy mixture that is all about memories and values

Rabdi is more than just a dish to me; it is a collection of memories and values. I fondly remember my childhood summers when my grandmother would prepare jowar (sorghum) rabdi over a clay stove. The aroma of that earthy mixture combined with cool buttermilk reminds me of our family sitting together after a long day in the fields, sharing laughter and simple meals. Even today, the taste of jowar and buttermilk connects me to my roots. It remains a story of my childhood and a reminder of the humble, comforting traditions that keep me grounded.
First, in a bowl, mix one cup jowar flour with a little water to make a thin, lump-free batter. Cook this batter on medium heat, stirring continuously. When the mixture starts to boil and thicken, lower the flame. Cook for about 8-10 minutes until the jowar is well cooked and a light aroma develops. Let the mixture cool slightly. Then slowly add 3-4 cups buttermilk while stirring continuously so the rabdi becomes smooth. Add salt to taste, 1 tsp cumin seeds, and pinch of hing or asafoetida, and mix well. Keeping the prepared rabdi in a clay pot for some time enhances its flavour.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Sattar Khan Kayamkhani is a working professional from Rajasthan