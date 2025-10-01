Sip and unwind

Ashwagandha has been long valued in ayurveda. Its pale, cream-coloured roots are prescribed as a rasayana—a class of substances believed to slow the ageing process. They also possess adaptogenic and immuno- modulatory properties, which means they can reduce stress and boost immunity. In recent years, the herb is gaining recognition around the world through its use in wellness beverages, such as soothing teas and a calming, spiced drink known as "moon milk". This warm bedtime drink is said to balance hormones, reduce anxiety, boost relaxation and promote sound sleep.

One can gauge the growing demand for the herb by visiting the medicinal plant mandi in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, which has a dedicated section for ashwagandha. Farmers arrive here early in the morning with mounds of dried roots. Traders bid swiftly, and the entire stock is typically sold within minutes. Prices depend on quality and demand, with thick roots fetching higher rates. On September 17, 2025, the highest price recorded was Rs 34,000 per quintal (100 kg). This is lucrative return, given that ashwagandha is a drought-resistant crop that requires minimal input.

Kalu Ram Patidar from Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district has been cultivating ashwagandha for over 15 years on one-tenth of his 7 ha land; he grows vegetables on the rest. Patidar says most farmers in the area follow a similar model. Proudly showcasing the thick roots of his crop, he hopes to earn at least Rs 2.40 lakh by selling his 800 kg harvest at Neemuch mandi.

India is one of the largest suppliers of ashwagandha, which is now a big business driven by awareness of stress management and mental wellness. As per market research firm ...