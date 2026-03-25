Summertime and a dash of colourful fruits in Delhi

Delhi is all set to welcome summer. In fact, summer is already here if one goes by the new arrivals in the fruit markets.
From tangy berries to sliced starfruit, summer’s first harvest has brought a burst of colour and flavour to local streets.
Right now, is the time for the shahtoot (mulberry) season in Delhi. Mulberry trees, common in many parts of Delhi, are laden at this time with white, red, and black berries.
These fruits are known to be nutritious and helpful for the summer, as they are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.
Summers in Delhi (April-June) are harsh. But nature brings with it a bounty of produce which are crucial for hydration and offer relief from the scorching heat and boost immunity.