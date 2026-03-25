Food

Summertime and a dash of colourful fruits in Delhi

The season is harsh on the capital; but nature brings with it a bounty of produce which are crucial for hydration and offer relief from the scorching heat
Summertime and a dash of colourful fruits in Delhi
Streets in Delhi are currently awash with colour as the city welcomes its first summer fruits.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Delhi is all set to welcome summer. In fact, summer is already here if one goes by the new arrivals in the fruit markets.

From tangy berries to sliced starfruit, summer’s first harvest has brought a burst of colour and flavour to local streets.

Summertime and a dash of colourful fruits in Delhi
From tangy berries to mulberry to starfruit, all sorts of produce are available.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Right now, is the time for the shahtoot (mulberry) season in Delhi. Mulberry trees, common in many parts of Delhi, are laden at this time with white, red, and black berries.

These fruits are known to be nutritious and helpful for the summer, as they are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.

Summertime and a dash of colourful fruits in Delhi
These fruits are not just for display but also crucial for hydration from the scorching heat and boosting immunity.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Summers in Delhi (April-June) are harsh. But nature brings with it a bounty of produce which are crucial for hydration and offer relief from the scorching heat and boost immunity.

Delhi
summer
Fruits
hydration

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