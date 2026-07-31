The humble ‘Bharwa besan mirchi’ reflects the wisdom of Rajasthan

Bharwa besan mirchi

Ingredients

Large green chillies: 8-10

Gram flour (besan): 1 cup

Mustard oil: 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Fennel seeds (crushed): 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Amchur (dry mango powder): 1/2 tsp

Garam masala: 1/4 tsp

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves (optional, finely chopped)

Method

1. Wash the green chillies, make a slit lengthwise, and remove the seeds if you prefer less heat.

2. Dry roast the besan until fragrant. Mix it with coriander powder, fennel, turmeric, red chilli powder, amchur, garam masala, hing, salt, and a little mustard oil to make a flavourful stuffing.

3. Carefully fill each chilli with the prepared besan mixture.

4. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Arrange the stuffed chillies, cover, and cook on low heat, turning occasionally until the chillies are tender and the besan is fully cooked.

5. Serve hot with roti, paratha, or dal-rice. It can also be enjoyed as a traditional travel-friendly side dish.