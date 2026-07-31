The humble ‘Bharwa besan mirchi’ reflects the wisdom of Rajasthan

Growing up, Bharwa besan mirchi was more than just a recipe—it was a family tradition. My mother would prepare it during the monsoon and for long journeys because it stayed fresh for hours without refrigeration. Packed with rotis, it became our favorite travel meal, filling every trip with the aroma of roasted spices and love. This humble dish reflects the wisdom of Rajasthan, where limited water and a hot climate inspired recipes that are simple, nutritious, and long-lasting. Every household has its own version, passed down from one generation to the next. For me, Bharwa besan mirchi is a reminder that the most memorable food doesn’t come from expensive ingredients but from family, tradition, and the stories shared around the dining table. It carries the taste of my home and the rich culinary heritage of Rajasthan wherever I go.
Large green chillies: 8-10
Gram flour (besan): 1 cup
Mustard oil: 2 tbsp
Cumin seeds: 1 tsp
Fennel seeds (crushed): 1/2 tsp
Coriander powder: 1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp
Amchur (dry mango powder): 1/2 tsp
Garam masala: 1/4 tsp
A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander leaves (optional, finely chopped)
1. Wash the green chillies, make a slit lengthwise, and remove the seeds if you prefer less heat.
2. Dry roast the besan until fragrant. Mix it with coriander powder, fennel, turmeric, red chilli powder, amchur, garam masala, hing, salt, and a little mustard oil to make a flavourful stuffing.
3. Carefully fill each chilli with the prepared besan mixture.
4. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Arrange the stuffed chillies, cover, and cook on low heat, turning occasionally until the chillies are tender and the besan is fully cooked.
5. Serve hot with roti, paratha, or dal-rice. It can also be enjoyed as a traditional travel-friendly side dish.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Natasha Arora is a New Delhi-based content creator