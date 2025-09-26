The Kusum or Ceylon Oak is a hidden treasure from Odisha’s wilds
“The Kusum tree is a wild treasure for us,” said Agash Majhi, a 60-year-old Gond woman from Gangadei Garh village in Nuapada district, Western Odisha. In Odisha, Ceylon Oak (Schleichera oleosa) is known as kusum and holds an important place in local diets, cultural practices, and traditional medicine among tribal communities. Roughly the size of a small plum, the fruit has a pleasant, slightly sour taste when ripe.
For generations, tribal communities such as the Gond, Chuktia Bhunjia, and Paharia in Nuapada have depended on the Kusum tree for food, oil, and herbal medicine. “We eat the ripe fruit, and the oil extracted from its kernel is used to treat skin diseases, joint pain, hair loss, gastritis, ear pain, and stomach worms,” Majhi explained.
“The fruit of the Kusum tree, when boiled and eaten, helps cleanse the stomach. Kusum oil also serves as a natural mosquito repellent,” said Puspa Bhunjia, 71, a Chuktia Bhunjia woman from Sethjampani village. She added that regular application of Kusum oil on the scalp keeps the hair black and healthy. “In case of wounds, the bark of the Kusum tree is burnt, mixed with water, and applied as a paste. This helps the wound heal faster,” explained Lilambar Majhi, a 72-year-old Gond man from Pethiapali village. The Kusum tree also provides lac from its branches, which is traditionally used to make bangles.
Hariyali Tihar is a traditional festival celebrated by the tribal communities of Nuapada to honour the plough, a vital symbol of agriculture crafted from Kusum wood. During the ritual, the plough is adorned with turmeric, vermilion, and other sacred offerings, and worshipped with reverence. The festival reflects gratitude for a bountiful harvest and the sustenance that agriculture provides.
A multi-purpose tree
The Ceylon Oak or Kusum tree, is a lesser-known wild fruit-bearing species found across states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. The fruit of the Kusum tree is a rich source of protein, energy, and essential micronutrients that support muscle repair and overall growth. One hundred grams of kusum fruit provides approximately 53 kcal of energy, 1.5 grams of protein, 0.8 grams of fat, 9.9 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 mg of calcium.
The Kusum tree also holds significant medicinal value. Its bark is traditionally used to treat leprosy, skin diseases, ulcers, and malaria. The seeds yield oil that is applied for rheumatism, alopecia, and burns, while the fruits are valued for their digestive and therapeutic properties. Beyond human health, the tree also supports livestock—its leaves, twigs, and seed cakes serve as a nutritious feed supplement.
The Kusum tree is also admired for its striking seasonal transformations, especially the flush of vibrant young leaves. Flowering usually begins in February and continues through August, with timing varying according to local microclimates and ecological conditions. Fruits mature and ripen during the rainy season. From mid-February to early March, young leaves emerge in shades of reddish yellow, creating a spectacular display that lasts for several weeks.
Culinary heritage
In Odisha, the ripe Kusum fruit is commonly consumed, but tribal communities have also developed unique traditional preparations. Kusum chutney is made from a jelly-like extract obtained by boiling the fruits, which is then blended with local spices such as chilli, salt, fresh coriander, and garlic to create a tangy, flavourful accompaniment.
Another traditional dish, Kusum Letha, is particularly popular during the lean season when vegetables are scarce. It combines kusum jelly with coarsely ground rice, turmeric, and chillies. Both Kusum chutney and Kusum Letha are typically served as side dishes with pokhalo, a traditional water rice or boiled rice, preserving the authentic taste and culinary heritage of the region.
Kusum Letha recipe
● Peel the Kusum fruit completely.
● Boil the fruit in water until soft.
● Mash the boiled fruit into a smooth, jelly-like paste and set aside.
● In a clean pot, bring fresh water to a boil.
● Add turmeric, salt, and 2-3 slit green chilies; simmer for a minute.
● Gradually add coarsely powdered rice, stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Cook on medium heat until the mixture thickens.
● Stir in the prepared Kusum jelly, mix well, and simmer for 2-3 minutes to blend the flavours.
● Serve hot.
Traditional oil extraction process
In Odisha, tribal communities follow a traditional method to extract oil from Kusum seeds, a practice passed down through generations. Beyond its various medicinal uses, Kusum oil is also commonly used for lighting lamps during traditional festivals, reflecting its cultural as well as practical significance.
Step-by-step Kusum oil extraction:
● Collection of Fruits: Fully ripe Kusum fruits are collected, usually in late spring or early summer, either directly from trees or from fallen fruits.
● Separation of Seeds: The outer pulp is consumed fresh or used in pickles. Seeds are separated and thoroughly cleaned to remove any fruit residue.
● Drying: Seeds are sun-dried for several days to reduce moisture, prevent fungal growth, and make kernel removal easier.
● Cracking the Shell: Once dried, the hard seed shells are manually cracked using stones or wooden mallets to extract the white seed kernels.
● Kernel Roasting: In some communities, kernels are lightly roasted to enhance oil yield and shelf life.
● Grinding: Kernels are ground into a coarse paste using a traditional stone grinder or wooden mortar.
● Cold Press Extraction: The paste is placed in a wooden or metal press (ghani). Slow mechanical pressing extracts the oil without generating excess heat, preserving its natural properties.
● Filtration and Storage: The extracted oil is filtered through a fine cloth to remove impurities and stored in clean, airtight containers away from direct sunlight.
Unlocking the potential of wild edibles
“The beautiful kusum tree which provides oil, lac, shade and food, embodies the wealth of agrobiodiversity,” said Nivedita Varshneya, South Asia Regional Adviser, Welthungerhilfe, New Delhi. Sustained through the care of women custodian farmers, it shows how diversity and stewardship together secure resilient futures, she underlined.
“Kusum could bolster rural livelihoods and contribute to local ecology,” said Narsingh Jagat, District Project Coordinator, Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN), Nuapada. He emphasised that planting Kusum trees along farm boundaries and developing proper value-addition facilities are key to harnessing its untapped potential.
WASSAN, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DA&FE), Government of Odisha, is identifying and documenting lesser-known traditional crops, wild edibles, and culinary heritage in tribal-dominated districts such as Malkangiri and Nuapada.
“Wild food diversity is a treasure trove for ensuring food and nutritional security,” said Arabinda Kumar Padhee, principal secretary, DA&FE, Bhubaneswar. He added that the state government aims to promote the scientific and sustainable utilisation of wild edibles, which are deeply rooted in local culture, ecology, and food systems.
“Intensifying production of major cereals has disrupted our age-old healthy food system,” said Dinesh Balam, associate director, WASSAN, Bhubaneswar. He emphasised that traditional food knowledge, which has eroded over the years, should be revived through appropriate policy measures and widespread information dissemination. He also serves as the National Coordinator for the Coalition for Food Systems Transformation in India (CoFTI), a multi-stakeholder platform advocating for indigenous and tribal food cultures, forest knowledge, and agroecology.
“For years, food systems across the globe have been based primarily on cultivated foods,” said Varshneya, from Welthungerhilfe. However, with climate change and the rise of hidden hunger, she highlights that, “There is an urgent need to develop alternative food systems that are healthy, sustainable, and equitable. We believe that forgotten and wild edibles can play a crucial role in this regard. Therefore, in collaboration with local civil society organisations, we are reviving traditional knowledge about these hidden food treasures.”
Abhisek Hota is a Programme Officer with Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN) in Nuapada, Odisha
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth