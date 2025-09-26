The Kusum or Ceylon Oak is a hidden treasure from Odisha’s wilds

“The Kusum tree is a wild treasure for us,” said Agash Majhi, a 60-year-old Gond woman from Gangadei Garh village in Nuapada district, Western Odisha. In Odisha, Ceylon Oak (Schleichera oleosa) is known as kusum and holds an important place in local diets, cultural practices, and traditional medicine among tribal communities. Roughly the size of a small plum, the fruit has a pleasant, slightly sour taste when ripe.

For generations, tribal communities such as the Gond, Chuktia Bhunjia, and Paharia in Nuapada have depended on the Kusum tree for food, oil, and herbal medicine. “We eat the ripe fruit, and the oil extracted from its kernel is used to treat skin diseases, joint pain, hair loss, gastritis, ear pain, and stomach worms,” Majhi explained.

“The fruit of the Kusum tree, when boiled and eaten, helps cleanse the stomach. Kusum oil also serves as a natural mosquito repellent,” said Puspa Bhunjia, 71, a Chuktia Bhunjia woman from Sethjampani village. She added that regular application of Kusum oil on the scalp keeps the hair black and healthy. “In case of wounds, the bark of the Kusum tree is burnt, mixed with water, and applied as a paste. This helps the wound heal faster,” explained Lilambar Majhi, a 72-year-old Gond man from Pethiapali village. The Kusum tree also provides lac from its branches, which is traditionally used to make bangles.

Hariyali Tihar is a traditional festival celebrated by the tribal communities of Nuapada to honour the plough, a vital symbol of agriculture crafted from Kusum wood. During the ritual, the plough is adorned with turmeric, vermilion, and other sacred offerings, and worshipped with reverence. The festival reflects gratitude for a bountiful harvest and the sustenance that agriculture provides.

A multi-purpose tree

The Ceylon Oak or Kusum tree, is a lesser-known wild fruit-bearing species found across states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. The fruit of the Kusum tree is a rich source of protein, energy, and essential micronutrients that support muscle repair and overall growth. One hundred grams of kusum fruit provides approximately 53 kcal of energy, 1.5 grams of protein, 0.8 grams of fat, 9.9 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 mg of calcium.

The Kusum tree also holds significant medicinal value. Its bark is traditionally used to treat leprosy, skin diseases, ulcers, and malaria. The seeds yield oil that is applied for rheumatism, alopecia, and burns, while the fruits are valued for their digestive and therapeutic properties. Beyond human health, the tree also supports livestock—its leaves, twigs, and seed cakes serve as a nutritious feed supplement.

The Kusum tree is also admired for its striking seasonal transformations, especially the flush of vibrant young leaves. Flowering usually begins in February and continues through August, with timing varying according to local microclimates and ecological conditions. Fruits mature and ripen during the rainy season. From mid-February to early March, young leaves emerge in shades of reddish yellow, creating a spectacular display that lasts for several weeks.

Culinary heritage

In Odisha, the ripe Kusum fruit is commonly consumed, but tribal communities have also developed unique traditional preparations. Kusum chutney is made from a jelly-like extract obtained by boiling the fruits, which is then blended with local spices such as chilli, salt, fresh coriander, and garlic to create a tangy, flavourful accompaniment.