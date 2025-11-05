The Sunita Narain Show: The growing need for sustainable food systems in a climate-risked world

The term ‘sustainable food systems’ essentially refers to a process and system of producing food sustainably, keeping in mind issues and concerns such as livelihoods of producers and farmers, environmental well-being, climate change and its impacts, and nutrition and public health.

A large proportion of India’s population depends on agriculture for its livelihood. This population is acutely vulnerable to economic and environmental threats and challenges, such as declining soil health, lack of adaptive capacity and resilience, unsustainable production practices, nutritional deficiencies, extreme weather events, crop losses and exploitative market conditions.

But all is not lost. There are initiatives and practices in the country that can guide the scaling up of sustainable agriculture and can help address these multiple challenges.

