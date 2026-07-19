The Sunita Narain Show: What is the prescription for food safety standards in India?

Why does India’s food safety policy have to be driven by importing countries and their consumers?

If countries buying Indian food have stringent checks to keep unsafe products out, shouldn’t Indian consumers expect the same level of protection? And when new regulations come into force, how do we ensure they work for both consumers and farmers on the ground?

In this latest episode, Sunita Narain unpacks these vital questions and explores what they tell us about the way India approaches the food we eat every day.