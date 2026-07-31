The ‘thepla’ has become a symbol of Gujarat’s travel culture

Gujarati cuisine is incomplete without farsan. Fafda, dhokla, gathiya, khandvi, handvo, and many other traditional snacks are an essential part of everyday meals. One of the greatest qualities of these foods is that they can be stored for a long time without refrigeration. However, I want to talk about Gujarat’s most iconic travel food thepla.

Thepla is made from simple ingredients that are found in almost every home, but it is much more than just flatbread. It has become a symbol of Gujarat’s travel culture. It is hard to imagine a Gujarati family travelling by bus, train, or even flight without carrying homemade theplas. Thepla has travelled not only across Gujarat and India but around the world with the Gujarati diaspora. Even today, it is commonly sold in local markets, tea stalls, and at railway stations across Gujarat. It can be enjoyed with tea, pickle, curd, dry garlic chutney, or green chillies.

Thepla is also my constant travel companion. Wherever I go, I always carry 10-20 homemade theplas with me. When I prepare them for travelling, I make them differently from the ones we eat at home. I use dried kasuri methi instead of fresh fenugreek leaves, add a little extra dry spice, knead the dough with curd, and use a generous amount of groundnut oil. These small changes help the theplas stay soft, fresh, and flavourful for a much longer time.

During the winter season, when fresh fenugreek (methi) is abundant, almost every Gujarati household prepares methi theplas for dinner. Extra theplas are often made so they can be enjoyed the next morning with tea, making them both convenient and comforting. My mother would often roll a thepla, hand it to me, and I would eat it on my way to school. It was convenient, filling, and full of flavour. While travelling, I never have to worry about my food spoiling or curry leaking from the lunch box. Thepla is a complete meal in itself and can be eaten anywhere, anytime.