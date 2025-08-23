UN confirms man-made famine in Gaza, warns 640,000 will face catastrophic food insecurity by end of September

Guterres reminded Israel of its legal duties as the occupying power. "As the occupying power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law — including the duty of ensuring food and medical supplies of the population," he said. "Israel's denial of its duties cannot continue. No more excuses. The time for action is not tomorrow — it is now."

UN human rights chief Volker Türk described the famine as the "direct result" of Israeli Government policies and warned that starvation as a method of warfare may constitute a war crime. "It is a war crime to use starvation as a method of warfare, and the resulting deaths may also amount to the war crime of wilful killing," he said, urging immediate steps to allow sufficient humanitarian assistance into the enclave.

Tom Fletcher, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, told journalists in Geneva that the famine could have been prevented "if we had been allowed". He said food stocks were "stacked up at borders because of systematic obstruction by Israel," calling it "a famine within a few hundred metres of food, in a fertile land".

"This is a 21st-century famine watched over by drones and the most advanced military technology in history," Fletcher said. "It is a famine openly promoted by some Israeli leaders as a weapon of war. It is the world's famine – a famine that will and must haunt us all."

UN agencies again stressed the urgent need for full and immediate humanitarian access, warning that hundreds of thousands are going days without food. Malnutrition among children is accelerating "at a catastrophic pace," they said, with July recording more than 12,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition. This is the highest monthly figure ever, six times higher than at the start of 2025.