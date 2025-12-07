US lawsuit targets Coke, Pepsi, Nestlé, Kraft, Kellogg & more

A US city is taking big food corporations to court, accusing them of making “ultra-processed foods intentionally addictive”. San Francisco city in California filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against some of the world’s largest food and beverage corporations. The lawsuit brought by the city attorney, names 10 global corporations, including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, General Mills, Kellogg, Post Holdings, Mars, and Conagra Brands.

Watch the video to know more.