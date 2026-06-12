Vanishing kothars: The Himalayan granaries that once secured food for generations

For centuries, Kothars served as the backbone of food security in Uttarakhand's Jaunsar-Bawar region. These elevated wooden granaries protected precious stocks of wheat, rice, millets and pulses, ensuring families had enough food throughout the year. Designed to withstand the challenges of mountain life, these were constructed from sturdy local timber and raised above the ground. Their unique design helped protect grains from moisture, pests and extreme weather conditions.

Today, these are rapidly disappearing from Himalayan villages. Scarcity of quality timber, the rise of concrete construction and changing rural lifestyles have reduced the demand for traditional grain storage systems.