Vanishing kothars: The Himalayan granaries that once secured food for generations

For centuries, Kothars served as the backbone of food security in Uttarakhand's Jaunsar-Bawar region. These elevated wooden granaries protected precious stocks of wheat, rice, millets and pulses, ensuring families had enough food throughout the year. Designed to withstand the challenges of mountain life, these were constructed from sturdy local timber and raised above the ground. Their unique design helped protect grains from moisture, pests and extreme weather conditions.
Today, these are rapidly disappearing from Himalayan villages. Scarcity of quality timber, the rise of concrete construction and changing rural lifestyles have reduced the demand for traditional grain storage systems.
Every Kothar reflected the skill of local artisans who relied on traditional woodworking techniques passed down through generations. Many of these structures were built without modern materials, yet remained durable for decades. These were not merely granaries. They represented a family's agricultural wealth, self-reliance and connection to the land. A well-maintained Kothar often signified a secure and prosperous household.
As Kothars vanish, communities risk losing a valuable part of their cultural identity. Along with the structures, traditional knowledge of architecture, resource management and climate adaptation is also fading away.
Long before modern discussions on sustainable living, these demonstrated how local materials and climate-responsive design could create practical, long-lasting solutions. Their architecture remains relevant even today.
While fewer Kothars remain standing, they continue to tell the story of Himalayan resilience and ingenuity. Efforts to document and preserve these structures could help keep an important chapter of mountain heritage alive for future generations.