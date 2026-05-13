Watermelons: Summer’s symbol causes scare

The summer is on. And with it, the fruit that is the symbol of the season, is arriving in the hundreds to the markets of Okhla Mandi in Delhi.
A fresh watermelon is made up of around 90 per cent water. No wonder then, that it makes a perfect fruit for summer, when loss of fluids from the body is rapid.
However, the unassuming fruit recently made headlines recently when a family of four in Pydhonie in Mumbai died after consuming the fruit.
Investigators found zinc phosphide in the watermelon eaten by the family.
The incident in Mumbai serves as a reminder that even an unassuming fruit in India may become a death trap, given the state of hygiene and contamination in the food chain.