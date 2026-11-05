Who pays when good food goes to waste?

From managing waste to preventing it

Some food waste can be prevented through better planning and inventory management; some surplus may still be fit for redistribution. Only the genuine leftover can then be treated as waste and can be composted or used for generating biogas.

There is another less visible benefit. At present, food waste that is not processed on-site becomes the municipality’s problem: it must be collected, transported and dumped by systems already under strain. Making large food businesses responsible for measuring, reducing and managing the waste they generate would bring that responsibility closer to where decisions about forecasting, procurement and portion sizes are made.

This need not become another paperwork exercise. Reporting could draw on inventory data that businesses already maintain; targets could be phased in according to business size; and verification could build on EBWGR's certificate-based system. Nor would financing necessarily involve new fees. The cost of organising food donations could be partly offset by savings on disposal, as businesses redirect surplus food rather than pay to send it to landfill.