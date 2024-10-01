Why Dalits were exempt from any dietary restrictions

With the arrival of television, followed by the internet, a plethora of cookery shows have exploded in our drawing rooms. Discerning viewers, however, can notice one facet of these shows: they are not just anchored by those with elite, upper caste backgrounds, but the recipes, too, are most often from groups belonging to the upper echelons of society.

This is something that struck Shahu Patole hard. The academic from Maharashtra’s Marathwada region was keen to highlight the cuisines of India’s subaltern sections—its Dalits and Adivasis—which led him to write Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada. The book details the foods of Maharashtra’s Mahar and Mang Dalit communities and is a labour of love for Patole, who comes from a similar background. Excerpts from an interview with Down To Earth: