Why horse gram is a neglected climate-resilient crop & nutritional powerhouse

This type of farming ensures better growth and development of lower crop canopy and pods in horse gram, she added.

Maina Gollari, 45, another farmer from Mutluguda, explained that kulath cannot stand on its own as it has a weak stem and forms a dense mat with a height up to 60 centimetres. But if kulath is cultivated along with other crops, it may climb on the companion species to a height over 100 cm.

After harvesting panicles, the stem of finger millets provide support for growing horse gram. In this way, farmers avoid the rotting of stems, leaves and pods of horse gram during rain.

“Growing horse gram with companion crops significantly improves sunlight penetration,” said Soumya Ranjan Mohanty, who works with Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN), in Malkangiri. Being a leguminous crop, horse gram adds nitrogen to the soil and thus increases soil fertility.

Intercropping maize with horse gram reduces labour cost for de-weeding. This is because horse gram naturally suppresses weed growth, he explained. WASSAN promotes rainfed agriculture and conservation of landraces in Odisha’s tribal populated districts.

Climate resilient crop

Horse gram has drought-resistant capacity and can withstand prolonged dry spells. It is generally grown in sub-humid to semi-arid climate with annual rainfall 300-600 milimetres, while as a dry land crop it can survive with less than 30 cm rainfall up to an elevation of 1,800 mm from mean sea level.

Horse gram also enriches the soil organic carbon content because it is a deciduous crop that supports the growth of the succeeding crop. However, it does not tolerate frost and waterlogging conditions.