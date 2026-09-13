Why the Shakta tradition of Bengal differs on food choices from the rest of India

The recent controversy over the remarks made by Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri, chief priest of Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham, refuses to die down.

In a recent pravachan (sermon) in Howrah, Shastri appealed to the people of West Bengal not to cook or eat fish or meat during Durga Puja festivities.

Shastri’s comments led to an outcry across the board in Bengal, as well as in Delhi. The state chief minister and local political leaders subsequently defended the consumption of meat as intrinsic to Bengali Hindu identity.

But why is this so? And what does scripture say in this regard?

The Mother Goddess as God

Hinduism, as The Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies notes, cannot be understood without the Goddess (Devi/Śakti) and the goddess-oriented Śākta traditions.