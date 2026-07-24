With tropical frushi millet donut, you can introduce your child to the world of millets

My son is fond of all kinds of foods whether sweet, spicy or tangy. When he was just 3-4 yrs old, I wanted to introduce millets to him and came up with this sweet and attractive recipe.

Tropical frushi millet donut

Method

Wash and soak a cup of barnyard millet for 30 minutes. Boil a cup of water and a cup of coconut milk. Add the millet, cover, and cook for 8-10 minutes until soft. Simmer 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut cream with two tablespoons white sugar, then remove from heat. Stir the hot millet into the sauce until fully absorbed. Press the mixture into donut moulds and refrigerate for 15-20 minutes. Flip onto a plate and decorate with a pinch of salt, thinly sliced kiwi, 8-10 thinly sliced cherries, thinly sliced apple, 2 tbsp sesame seeds, and 2 tbsp nigella seeds.