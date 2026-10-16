World Food Day: What we lost when we simplified farming

For decades, success in agriculture has largely been measured by crop yields. Government policies have encouraged farmers to grow high-yielding crops such as paddy and cotton through assured procurement, mechanisation and the easy availability of agricultural inputs. These measures have benefited farmers by improving their incomes and strengthening the country’s food security.

However, the continuous cultivation of high-yielding crops, coupled with the excessive use of chemical fertilisers, has degraded soil health. Many of these crops also require large quantities of water. In a strong El Niño year marked by severe droughts, this poses a serious threat to agriculture, particularly in rainfed regions. Building agricultural resilience has therefore become increasingly urgent.

Such resilience comes not from depending on a single crop, but from crop diversity, something scientists and policymakers are increasingly recognising. Yet this principle has long been understood and practised in the rainfed regions of Karnataka’s Raichur district through the indigenous mixed-cropping system known as Akkadi.