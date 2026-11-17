Nearly 20 years after India enacted the Forest Rights Act (FRA) to address historical injustices against forest-dwelling communities, Adivasi groups in Madhya Pradesh have alleged widespread violations and ineffective implementation of the law.

At a public hearing organised by the Lok Swashasan Andolan in Bhopal on November 12, more than 500 Adivasi and forest-dependent people and representatives of organisations from 35 districts raised concerns about forced evictions, rejection of forest rights claims and interference by forest officials.

The hearing, held at Gandhi Bhavan, was presided over by a five-member panel that included retired Supreme Court judge Justice A K Patnaik.

In a statement following the hearing, the organisation said participants reported incidents of forced eviction, demolition of homes, burning of crops, spraying of pesticides on farmland and allegedly false cases filed against forest dwellers.

It alleged that even some people who had received forest rights titles were being served eviction notices.

The Forest Rights Act, enacted in 2006, recognises the rights of forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers over land and forest resources.

According to the 2011 Census, Madhya Pradesh has India's largest Adivasi population. The state also has 925 forest villages.

Official figures cited by the organisation show that, as of June 30, 2026, Madhya Pradesh had received 766,340 individual forest rights claims, of which 260,707 had resulted in titles covering 842,543.64 acres.

Of the 49,975 community forest rights claims received, titles had been issued for 28,754, covering 1,463,035.78 acres.

Forest officials accused of interfering in claims

Representatives of the Sahariya community from the Gwalior-Chambal region alleged that the institutional mechanisms required to implement the FRA had remained largely non-functional for two decades.

According to the Lok Swashasan Andolan, participants said gram sabhas had been restricted to the panchayat level, while Forest Rights Committees were being constituted by officials rather than through the legally prescribed process.

They alleged that forest and revenue officials were being included in these committees, while information about their functioning was often unavailable at the subdivision level.

Meetings of subdivision-level committees were irregular, and communities had received little training or documentation to help them claim their rights, the organisation said.

Rajesh Kanoje, a member of Adivasi Mukti Sangathan from Barwani district, told Down To Earth that disputes frequently arose because forest officials did not follow recognised land boundaries.

"The authorities slap fines for encroachments and violations, whereas it is the officials who are not following the actual maps," he alleged.

Kanoje also accused the Forest Department of undertaking commercial plantations under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) on land for which Adivasi residents had already received individual forest rights titles.

He claimed that officials erected fences on farmers' land and interfered in gram sabha meetings, influencing the claims process.

According to Kanoje, the Forest Department itself had become the biggest obstacle to implementing the law.

Community forest rights remain limited, organisation claims

The Lok Swashasan Andolan also questioned the limited recognition of community forest resource rights, which allow gram sabhas to protect, manage and conserve forests traditionally used by their communities.

It claimed that less than 10 per cent of the state's potential community forest rights area had been recognised, with much of the recognition limited to the use of forest resources rather than their management and conservation.

According to the organisation, only four community forest resource areas had received recognition in Madhya Pradesh.

It also alleged that claims were being rejected on grounds not permitted under the FRA, including reliance on satellite imagery, procedural deficiencies and the absence of particular documents.

The organisation raised concerns about the state's Van Mitra digital portal, introduced to review rejected forest rights claims following Supreme Court proceedings in 2019.

According to figures cited in the statement, approximately 50 per cent of claims reviewed through the portal had been rejected again by January 2025, while fewer than 14 per cent had been approved.

The organisation alleged that the digital system had strengthened bureaucratic control over a process intended to be led by gram sabhas, with some claimants denied adequate opportunities to present evidence or appeal against decisions.

Conversion of forest villages

The organisation also raised concerns about the conversion of forest villages into revenue villages, alleging that satellite-based demarcation and procedures controlled by the Forest Department had sidelined gram sabhas.

It claimed that village boundaries were being incorrectly demarcated and that communities were being excluded from decisions affecting their land rights.

The Lok Swashasan Andolan also criticised the implementation of habitat rights for Madhya Pradesh's three Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) — the Baiga, Sahariya and Bharia.

It acknowledged that some Baiga habitat rights had been recognised, but alleged that the process had been imposed from above and failed to follow the FRA's definition of habitat rights.

The organisation argued that recognising community rights as habitat rights without following the prescribed process undermined the law's intended protections.

Evictions despite legal safeguards

The organisation alleged that forest dwellers continued to face eviction and harassment even while their rights claims were pending.

Section 4(5) of the FRA prohibits the eviction or removal of eligible forest dwellers from land under their occupation until the recognition and verification of their rights have been completed.

Despite this safeguard, the organisation claimed that authorities continued to classify land occupied by forest rights claimants as encroachments.

It also raised concerns about displacement linked to the expansion of protected areas and tiger reserves.

Citing National Tiger Conservation Authority figures, the organisation said 9,058 families from 109 villages across seven tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh had been relocated.

It alleged that forest rights were not always recognised before relocation and that gram sabhas were sometimes excluded from decisions affecting their communities.

Rights-based law becoming a welfare scheme, activists allege

The Lok Swashasan Andolan also criticised what it described as a shift away from the FRA's rights-based approach towards treating forest rights as a government welfare scheme.

It cited the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), launched in October 2024, alleging that the programme had given forest officials, technical agencies and other administrative bodies greater influence over matters that should be decided through legally mandated community processes.

The organisation argued that increased reliance on digital platforms and parallel administrative structures risked weakening the authority of gram sabhas.

It blamed political and administrative apathy for the continued gaps in implementation, saying that a law intended to correct historical injustices had failed to deliver its full protections to many forest-dependent communities.

The organisation called for stronger recognition of community rights, greater accountability among officials and implementation of the FRA in accordance with its original rights-based framework.