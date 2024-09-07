A 1,000 words: Mangrove revival in Tirupati plants seed of climate adaptation

In a significant step towards mitigating the impact of climate change on India's coastal regions, a Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation is taking steps to restore mangrove sites in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.
As a peninsula, India is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels, tidal surges and cyclones due to its extensive coastline. Mangroves, with their dense root systems, play a crucial role in protecting coastal areas from erosion, storm surges and saltwater intrusion. They also serve as important habitats for a variety of marine species.
This restoration work is part of Dr Reddy’s Foundation’s climate action initiative, Action for Climate and Environment, which explores adaptation and mitigation strategies to combat climate change. Savva Sravani, a technical associate specialising in mangroves, has been working with the organisation since October last year.
“The foundation has identified three different sites in Andhra Pradesh, each covering 200 hectares, for mangrove restoration. While work is set to begin at other locations soon, around 4,500 saplings were planted in Tirupati with the support of the local community in June and July 2024,” Sravani said.
Before the restoration could begin, significant groundwork was required. Sravani led field demonstrations, raised community awareness about the importance of mangroves and identified suitable restoration sites. Andhra Pradesh currently has 582 square kilometres of mangrove forests, accounting for just 0.9 per cent of the state’s total forest cover.
Mangrove saplings were supplied by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Coastal Ecosystem Centre, based in Visakhapatnam, which served as the technical partner for the restoration. The centre’s mandate includes research on the biodiversity of the Eastern Ghats, as well as mangrove and coastal ecosystems.
Approximately 20 community members from Kondurupalem, a fishing village, participated in planting the saplings. Currently, mangrove seeds are being nurtured under a shed on an island, accessible only by crossing the Swarnamukhi river by boat. Another round of planting is scheduled for October.
The selected mangrove species is Aegiceras corniculatum, commonly known as the black or river mangrove and referred to as Guggilam in Telugu. Two local village residents have been tasked with caring for the seeds in the nursery.
Bapatla and Machilipatnam in Krishna district have also been selected for mangrove plantations. The Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary, spanning 194.81 square kilometres, boasts a rich mangrove cover and supports diverse fish, bird and marine life.
On the island near Kondurupalem, where the saplings were planted, Sravani demonstrated the fishbone channels created to ensure a continuous flow of water from the river. This technique, called the fishbone irrigation technique, was designed by the ICFRE.
“As the area is sandy, water flow was initially poor. Now, one main channel and 32 side channels have been constructed,” she explained. These channels will not only support the mangroves but also create livelihood opportunities for the local community.
“In the districts of East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam, there are also mangrove forests. In Tirupati, the forest department, with the assistance of Dr Reddy’s Foundation, is working to restore the mangroves, addressing gaps in the existing cover,” said P Samuel, a forest officer in Andhra Pradesh.