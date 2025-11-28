Africa’s forests transitioned from carbon sink to net carbon source

African forests and woody savanna — traditionally known to have served as carbon sink by removing atmospheric carbon have now transitioned into a carbon source, a groundbreaking study has revealed.

The findings published in the journal Scientific Reports stated that new high-resolution satellite-derived biomass maps indicate the change has been witnessed since 2010 and until 2017.

The study provides the first continent-wide, high-resolution assessment of aboveground woody biomass changes in Africa over a decade. The authors noted that Africa’s ecosystem contribute around 20 per cent of global carbon removals through terrestrial net primary production, 40 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions from biomass burning and 20 per cent of emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.