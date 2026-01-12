Another Sal Borer epidemic in the making?

Sal (Shorea robusta) forests form the ecological backbone of central India —stabilising groundwater, supporting biodiversity, and sustaining forest-dependent communities. But a familiar threat is resurfacing. Across parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, signs of a fresh Sal borer infestation are beginning to emerge.

Is India well prepared to handle the oft-repeated crisis this time?

This film travels through Amarkantak, Umarguhan, Dindori and Jabalpur to investigate whether history is repeating itself. Through ground reports, archival context, and expert insights, we examine the growing presence of Hoplocerambyx spinicornis — one of the most destructive forest pests in India — and the conditions that allow it to turn endemic.