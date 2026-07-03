As governments and institutions search for solutions to biodiversity loss and climate change, Odisha’s Niyamgiri Hills offer an important lesson

The Niyamgiri hill range, spread across Odisha’s Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, is one of the most ecologically significant landscapes in the Eastern Ghats. Rising between 700 and 1,400 metres above sea level, these densely forested hills support rich biodiversity, perennial streams, unique wildlife habitats, and diverse agro-ecological systems. Environmentalists and conservation scientists regard the Eastern Ghats as one of India’s important biodiversity-rich regions, harbouring numerous endemic plant and animal species while serving as a critical ecological corridor across peninsular India.

Niyamgiri is not merely a geographical feature. It functions as a climate-regulating ecosystem that influences local rainfall patterns, conserves water sources, sequesters carbon, and supports the livelihoods of thousands of forest-dependent communities. The hill range feeds several streams and rivers that sustain agriculture and drinking water needs in the surrounding plains.

At a time when climate change is intensifying droughts, erratic rainfall, and ecological degradation across India, landscapes such as Niyamgiri have become increasingly important. Yet their conservation remains inseparable from the communities that have protected them for centuries.

Custodians of Nature

The Niyamgiri hills are home to the Dongria Kondhs, one of India’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). For generations, they have lived in harmony with the forests, mountains, and streams of the region, developing a sophisticated system of ecological stewardship that combines traditional knowledge, spirituality, and sustainable resource management.

For the Dongria Kondhs, Niyamgiri is sacred. The hills are revered as the abode of Niyam Raja, their supreme deity. This spiritual relationship with nature has fostered a conservation ethic that has helped preserve forests, water bodies, wildlife habitats, and biodiversity long before the emergence of modern conservation policies.

Their customary institutions regulate access to forests, water sources, and agricultural lands. Sacred groves are protected. Hunting is governed by traditional norms. Forest produce is harvested sustainably. Community decisions often prioritise ecological balance over short-term economic gains.

The result is a remarkable example of indigenous conservation that challenges conventional notions of protected area management. Rather than excluding people from nature, the Dongria Kondhs demonstrate how communities can coexist with and actively conserve biodiversity.

A model of climate-resilient agriculture

Agriculture among the Dongria Kondhs is deeply intertwined with biodiversity conservation. Historically, families cultivated nearly 50 varieties of traditional crops, including millets, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables, tubers, cereals, medicinal plants, and fruit-bearing species.

Unlike monoculture farming systems promoted under mainstream agricultural development programmes, Dongria agriculture relies on mixed cropping and indigenous seed diversity. This system enhances soil fertility, minimises pest attacks, reduces crop failure risks, and ensures year-round food availability.

Millets such as finger millet, little millet, foxtail millet, and several local varieties have evolved over centuries to withstand drought, poor soils, and erratic rainfall. These crops require fewer external inputs while providing superior nutritional benefits.

The community traditionally followed long rotational farming cycles. Land would be cultivated for two to three years and then left fallow for several years, allowing natural regeneration of vegetation, restoration of soil fertility, and recovery of wildlife habitats. Such practices maintained ecological balance while ensuring sustainable agricultural productivity.